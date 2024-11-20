Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,656,000 after acquiring an additional 660,168 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after purchasing an additional 628,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

