Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 66,590 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,205% compared to the average volume of 5,103 put options.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBB opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.80. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $150.57.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
