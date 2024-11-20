Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 66,590 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,205% compared to the average volume of 5,103 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.80. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

