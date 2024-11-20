Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,128,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 18,132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,016,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066,000 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,874 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.