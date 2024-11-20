HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABUS

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,407,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 831,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 496,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.