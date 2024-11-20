HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Biotricity Stock Down 11.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTCY opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Biotricity has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.67.
Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Biotricity will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
