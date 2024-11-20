HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Biotricity Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTCY opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Biotricity has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Biotricity will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biotricity

Biotricity Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotricity stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTCY Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Biotricity as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.