Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $100.09.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.59, for a total transaction of $71,476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,857,250. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $4,055,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,966,939.84. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,458 shares of company stock worth $113,124,841.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 445.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

