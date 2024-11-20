HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APRE opened at $3.02 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aprea Therapeutics

In other news, Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,595.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,121.58. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,876.40. The trade was a 28.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 42,290 shares of company stock valued at $165,096. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Aprea Therapeutics makes up about 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

