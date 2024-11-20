Tigress Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,976.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a one year low of $3,079.50 and a one year high of $5,069.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,407.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4,012.03.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $670,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 11.0% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

