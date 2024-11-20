Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.19.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $305.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $315.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The trade was a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $510,189,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 100.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Autodesk by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

