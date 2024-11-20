B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of NextNav FY2024 Earnings

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextNav in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

NASDAQ NN opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. NextNav has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NextNav by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NextNav by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. This trade represents a 5.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

