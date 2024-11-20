B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of NextNav FY2024 Earnings

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextNav in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
NextNav Trading Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ NN opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. NextNav has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. This trade represents a 5.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.