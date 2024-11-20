Roth Capital Has Bullish Estimate for PSQ FY2024 Earnings

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PSQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.62). The consensus estimate for PSQ’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PSQ’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). PSQ had a negative return on equity of 404.92% and a negative net margin of 227.52%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE PSQH opened at $2.28 on Monday. PSQ has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.34.

In other PSQ news, Director Kelly Lynn Loeffler bought 1,203,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.80. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PSQ stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of PSQ worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

