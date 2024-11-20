FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Onsemi Issued By Zacks Research

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research note issued on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Onsemi alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on Onsemi in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.