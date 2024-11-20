Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SPRY FY2024 Earnings

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SPRY opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.90. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $18.51.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 528,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $9,533,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,274,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,156,219.40. This represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $905,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,545.85. The trade was a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,004,151 shares of company stock worth $16,030,966. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after buying an additional 1,401,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 38,927 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

