FY2024 EPS Estimates for Acelyrin Increased by HC Wainwright

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acelyrin in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.35). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acelyrin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Acelyrin stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $473.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.98. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,642,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 628,528 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 30.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 388,631 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

