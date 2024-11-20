National Bank Financial Forecasts ODV FY2024 Earnings

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Osisko Development’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Osisko Development Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ODV opened at $1.50 on Monday. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the second quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

