Zacks Research Predicts Increased Earnings for Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.94.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 700.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $134.90.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $3,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,647,206.34. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $33,361.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,187.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,433 shares of company stock worth $7,654,856. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,937,000 after buying an additional 49,324 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,673,000 after acquiring an additional 384,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,088,000 after acquiring an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 154.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,157,000 after acquiring an additional 395,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

