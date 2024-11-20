FY2024 EPS Estimates for Piedmont Lithium Cut by B. Riley

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the mineral exploration company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.59). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

PLL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie cut Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $723,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,248 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 40,826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

