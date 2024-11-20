FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Riskified Issued By DA Davidson

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riskified in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Riskified’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on RSKD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Riskified by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Riskified by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Riskified by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

