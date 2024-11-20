Sky Harbour Group FY2024 EPS Increased by Northland Capmk

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sky Harbour Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sky Harbour Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $758.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.84. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYH. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 326.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sky Harbour Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 44,596 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek acquired 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,004. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also

