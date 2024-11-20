SI-BONE FY2024 EPS Estimate Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for SI-BONE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 190.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 63,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 23.6% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 465,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 88,897 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 29.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $44,881.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,734.96. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,060 shares of company stock worth $72,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

