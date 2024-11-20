Prothena FY2024 EPS Estimate Lowered by HC Wainwright

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 98.86% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 182.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.