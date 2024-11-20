What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for ORKA FY2024 Earnings?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.33). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORKA. Leerink Partners started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

ORKA opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,699,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,840,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

