Northland Capmk Expects Increased Earnings for Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Stryve Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.67) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Stryve Foods Price Performance
Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.10. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.38.
Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods
About Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.
See Also
