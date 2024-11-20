Northland Capmk Expects Increased Earnings for Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXFree Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Stryve Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.67) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.10. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Stryve Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

