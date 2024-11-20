Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ORKA FY2024 Earnings

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Oruka Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

ORKA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,763,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,359,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,640,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,614,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,822,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

