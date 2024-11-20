Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for RSG FY2024 Earnings

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.18. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $210.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $157.91 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 179,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.