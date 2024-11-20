Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PIII FY2024 Earnings

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of P3 Health Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

PIII stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. P3 Health Partners has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,785,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,624,864.62. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,600. 17.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,557,000. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 39.8% during the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 406,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 550,925 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 188.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

