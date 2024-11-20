Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 192,747 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

