Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DLNG opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 265,337 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.