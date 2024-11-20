Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NYSE DLNG opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
