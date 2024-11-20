ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

CLIR opened at $0.90 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

