StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,281 shares during the period. SIFCO Industries makes up approximately 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 6.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

