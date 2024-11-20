Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $48.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,400.26. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 109,193 shares of company stock worth $101,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Milestone Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

