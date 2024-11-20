ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

