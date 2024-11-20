SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

