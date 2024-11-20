ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ARC
ARC Document Solutions Price Performance
Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Document Solutions
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.