ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

