StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 289.3 %

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.