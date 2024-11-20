Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $753.45.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $871.32 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $874.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $743.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.41. The stock has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,538,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.