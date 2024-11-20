Contrasting Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CSL has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CSL alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CSL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CSL and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CSL and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 0 0 1 4.00 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSL and Acerus Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $14.80 billion 5.77 $2.64 billion N/A N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CSL beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology. The company also licenses CSL intellectual property. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.