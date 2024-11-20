UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

UDR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. UDR has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in UDR by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

