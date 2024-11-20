UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. UDR has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in UDR by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

