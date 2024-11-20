América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.80 to $17.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. América Móvil traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 1659415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in América Móvil by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 195.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in América Móvil by 46.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

