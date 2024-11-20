MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $450.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $409.11 and last traded at $406.35. 13,662,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 17,224,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.79.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in MicroStrategy by 1,064.6% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 848.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 4,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.34 and a beta of 3.05.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
