Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Drops By 7.5%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

BNMDF stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50.

Banca Mediolanum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

