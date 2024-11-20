Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 815,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.3 days.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $82.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

