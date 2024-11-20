Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 717,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 331.0 days.

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

