Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.5 days.
Antofagasta Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $30.88.
Antofagasta Company Profile
