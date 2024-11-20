Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.5 days.

Antofagasta Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

