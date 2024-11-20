Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

