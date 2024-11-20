Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Trading Down 1.3 %

Fanhua stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

