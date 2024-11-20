S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

