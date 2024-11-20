New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.19 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

