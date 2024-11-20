Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.