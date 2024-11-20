IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 1.1 %

IRIX opened at $1.78 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 192.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

